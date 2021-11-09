Zulgad’s Roundup: Was Dean Evason sending a not-so-subtle message after Wild beat Islanders?

Oct 4, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason looks on during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild put together a nice tribute video to Zach Parise that they showed in the first period Sunday night as the veteran winger made his return to the Xcel Energy Center with the New York Islanders. Parise, who along with defenseman Ryan Suter was bought out in July following nine seasons in Minnesota, received a nice ovation from the crowd of 15,547.

But it was after the Wild’s come-from-behind 5-2 victory over the Islanders — which put Minnesota at 8-3-0 and in first place in the Central Division — that coach Dean Evason sent a clear message about how different this team is from the Wild teams that rarely seemed to have any chemistry with Parise and Suter in the locker room.

“Everybody feels part of it,” Evason said. “We talked a lot about trusting our teammates. The nice thing is one guy steps up, or a line steps up one night, your so-called top line doesn’t get upset like, ‘Why didn’t I get the points?’

“Who cares about points? We get two points, and that’s what our group cares about. They’re not worried about their individual stats. They’re just as happy as the other group, the other line, the other D pair, whatever it may be on that given might. It’s nice to get a good team feel.”

Evason is correct in his early-season assessment that everyone is expected to contribute to the team and there appear to be no locker room lawyers. But it was interesting that as he made this point, Parise was dressing a few rooms down in the visitor’s locker room.

It will be interesting to see what Evason has to say — without naming names — if the Wild can beat Suter and the Dallas Stars on Nov. 18 at the X.