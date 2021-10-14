Zulgad’s Roundup: Wild aren’t one of five teams involved in Jack Eichel sweepstakes

Mar 6, 2021; Uniondale, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) reacts during the third period against the New York Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Jack Eichel sweepstakes is at five teams, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, and the injured center was nearly dealt to one of them last Thursday. The Wild, however, is not on that list.

Minnesota was one of the teams reported to be in talks with Buffalo earlier this offseason regarding the Sabres star, but that is no longer the case, according to SKOR North spies. Eichel, who needs to undergo surgery because of a herniated disk in his neck, has been stripped of the captaincy by the Sabres and likely will never play another game with the team.

The issue during the offseason was whether Eichel would have the procedure. The Sabres didn’t want him to have it done, but the player felt it was necessary. Now, it’s almost certain he will have it before he ever plays a game for his new team, when he gets to a new team, and will miss substantial time.

Eichel, the second pick overall in the 2015 draft, has 139 goals and 355 points in 375 games over six seasons with the Sabres. The 24-year-old is considered one of the top talents in the NHL, and that’s why the Sabres are demanding such a high return.

The Wild almost certainly would have to give up a package that includes either center Marco Rossi and winger Matthew Boldy, if not both players, and high draft picks. Eichel also carries a $10 million cap hit through the 2025-26 season, and that means the Wild would have to part with some valuable veterans before next season, if they were to add him.

This isn’t to say Eichel wouldn’t have a positive impact in Minnesota. Centers with his talent — assuming his surgery goes fine — are hard to find. But the Wild, who open the regular season on Friday night in Anaheim, are hoping Rossi will develop into a top six center. He will begin the season with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

