Zulgad’s Roundup: Wild changes after poor Game 1 should include Cam Talbot in goal

May 2, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) in the first period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The analytics and traditional statistics might enable one to make a case that the Wild didn’t play that poorly in a 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their playoff series on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center, but anyone who watched knows the Wild’s performance would have been a one-night-and-done performance if this was a Broadway play.

This was a dud of the first class from a franchise that has gone out of its way to make it clear just how different it is than the Wild teams that regularly were bounced from the postseason in the opening round. The question now is what type of game will the Wild play in Game 2 on Wednesday in St. Paul?

Coach Dean Evason is likely to make some lineup changes, beginning with replacing Marc-Andre Fleury in goal with Cam Talbot. Talbot ended the regular season on a 13-0-3 run, but watched Game 1 from the bench as Fleury got the start.

The move surprised many, but the Wild acquired Fleury at the trade deadline in large part because of his postseason experience and the fact he was on three Stanley Cup winning teams with Pittsburgh. Fleury also was in goal when the expansion Vegas Golden Knights went to the Finals in 2018, and last season his stellar play helped the Golden Knights knock off the Wild in seven games in the first round.

But Fleury wasn’t nearly as sharp as Blues rookie goalie Ville Husso (no goals on 37 shots), surrendering four goals on 31 shots. Considering how much Fleury and Talbot rotated once the former arrived in a deal with the Blackhawks, Talbot getting the Game 2 start wouldn’t surprise anyone.

There also is a possibility of a change on the blueline. Veteran Dmitry Kulikov was a minus-2 in 15 minutes, 50 seconds and had one of his worst games of the season. That could open the door for Evason to plug in Alex Goligoski in Kulikov’s place. Goligoski led the Wild with a plus-minus ranking of plus-41 this season but his play definitely declined in the second half.

The Wild, whose playoff slogan of “It’s about Winning,” comes from a preseason message delivered by general manager Bill Guerin, have seen the Blues go 13-1-1 against them in the past 15 meetings. In order to change that the Wild’s top two offensive players, Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, are going to have to realize that time and space don’t exist in the playoffs and Evason’s entire team can’t allow the Blues to dictate the style of play.

If those things don’t happen, what was expected to be a very entertaining series will be the latest playoff dud for a Minnesota team.