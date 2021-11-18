Zulgad’s Roundup: Wild coach sends clear message to Kirill Kaprizov after lackluster effort

Wild coach Dean Evason isn’t the type to criticize his players publicly, but that doesn’t mean he won’t send a message that makes it obvious he’s not happy.
That was the case on Thursday morning when highly paid and underproducing winger Kirill Kaprizov found himself on a line with frequently scratched center Victor Rask and center-turned-winger Frederick Gaudreau. The Wild will play host to the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, two days after Kaprizov’s lackluster effort in a 4-1 loss against San Jose at Xcel Energy Center.
Kaprizov was a minus-2 and had two shots in a goal in game in which Evason had him on the wing with Gaudreau at center and Mats Zuccarello on the right side. Kaprizov and Zuccarello are usually on the same line because they work well together, but this season it has often appeared to be a contest to see which one can pass more often and, thus, pass up scoring opportunities. Evason tried to provide a spark by putting Ryan Hartman at center with Kaprizov and Zuccarello in the third period on Tuesday but that didn’t help.
The hope has to be that Kaprizov returns to the more consistent and dynamic ways that he showed in winning the Calder Cup as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year last season. While he’s tied with Hartman for the team lead with 11 points in 15 games, Kaprizov only has three goals, is a club-worst minus-4 and far too often has looked like a passenger on a team in which he’s expected to be the star.
Kaprizov, 24, spent the offseason watching his agent attempt to play hardball in contract negotiations before finally agreeing to a five-year, $45 million deal just before training camp. There has been talk about the fact teams are focusing on him, but that’s the case with every star player and, as Evason said after the Sharks loss, opponents began focusing on him last season once he established himself as a dynamic player.
Where has that player gone? Evason is trying to find out and maybe taking Zuccarello away from him will serve as a wake-up call.
- It sounds as if Twins owner Jim Pohlad has real concerns about his baseball decision-makers trading center fielder Byron Buxton because of the potential fallout with fans. Here’s a suggestion: If the owner of the team doesn’t think it’s a good idea to trade an often-injured but potential superstar player, and that’s what Buxton is if he can stay healthy, it might be a good idea to tell Derek Falvey and Thad Levine to get a deal done with Buxton’s agent. Buxton will turn 28 on Dec. 18 and, right or wrong, trading him will signal that the Twins are going into a significant rebuild. That takes away the already shrinking incentive for fans to buy tickets, or find a way to try to watch the team on the not-as-available-as-it-should-be Bally’s Sports North.
- Center Marco Rossi, the ninth-overall pick in the NHL draft by the Wild in 2020, is tied for fifth in the American Hockey League among rookies with 11 points (three goals) in nine games. His point total is tied for the team lead. Winger Matthew Boldy, Minnesota’s first-round selection in 2019, has been activated from the injured list and assigned to Iowa after suffering a fractured left ankle toward the end of the preseason. Boldy could play in Iowa’s game against Tucson on Friday. Boldy is likely to be one of the first players promoted to the NHL if a winger gets injured or is ineffective.
- Todd Downing, an Eden Prairie native who had two stints with the Vikings, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (8-2). Downing joined the Titans as tight ends coach in 2019 after being on Mike Zimmer’s coaching staff for a season. Downing was promoted to OC when Arthur Smith left last January to become coach of the Atlanta Falcons. The Titans, who are without standout running back Derrick Henry because of a foot injury, are fifth in the NFL in points per game (27.8) and seventh in rushing yards (131.6).
- Tom Pelissero of NFL Network has the 41-year-old Downing on his recently-released list of potential NFL head coaching candidates for 2022. Pelissero also has a category of “others to watch in coming years,” that includes Gophers coach P.J. Fleck. Fleck would have to make significant progress in his in-game coaching to get anywhere near the NFL.
- Aaron Rodgers, coming off a rough outing in a win Sunday over Seattle, downplayed a toe issue that landed him on the injury report Wednesday, but you have to wonder how much that might impact the Packers quarterback on Sunday against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium? That’s not only a potentially painful injury but also could impact his mechanics and ability to move.
- Former Vikings quarterbacks currently holding starting jobs in the NFL include Teddy Bridgewater in Denver, Trevor Siemian in New Orleans and Taylor Heinicke in Washington. The latter two got the jobs because of injuries to Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
- Among the curious things in the Timberwolves’ 107-97 victory over Sacramento on Wednesday at Target Center was the fact that Karl-Anthony Towns only had 12 shots from the field, putting him 12 behind Anthony Edwards’ total, three behind D’Angelo Russell and tied with veteran guard Patrick Beverley. Towns finished with 22 points, four behind Edwards’ team-leading 26, but it certainly seems that Wolves coach Chris Finch should be demanding the ball gets in Towns’ hands more so he can take shots. Towns had six turnovers, including a few on fastball-like passes he insisted on throwing toward teammates. Towns is third on the Wolves in shot attempts per game, averaging 16.1, while Edwards is at 20.8 and Russell is at 16.7. That 16.1 figure ranks a far-too-low 31st in the NBA and needs to be changed.
- Having attended the Wild-Sharks game on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center and the Wolves-Kings game on Wednesday at Target Center, it was difficult not to notice the amount of empty seats in both buildings. That’s nothing new for the Wolves, but it’s more surprising when it comes to the Wild. The NHL has long relied on in-arena attendance and suite sales as a big part of what drives its revenue and while the new U.S. TV contracts with ESPN and TNT have to help (the two networks are reportedly paying around $625 million per year on a seven-season deal) empty seats aren’t part of the plan in markets like Minnesota.