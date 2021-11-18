Zulgad’s Roundup: Wild coach sends clear message to Kirill Kaprizov after lackluster effort

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov skates after the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Wild won 5-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Wild coach Dean Evason isn’t the type to criticize his players publicly, but that doesn’t mean he won’t send a message that makes it obvious he’s not happy.

That was the case on Thursday morning when highly paid and underproducing winger Kirill Kaprizov found himself on a line with frequently scratched center Victor Rask and center-turned-winger Frederick Gaudreau. The Wild will play host to the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, two days after Kaprizov’s lackluster effort in a 4-1 loss against San Jose at Xcel Energy Center.

Kaprizov was a minus-2 and had two shots in a goal in game in which Evason had him on the wing with Gaudreau at center and Mats Zuccarello on the right side. Kaprizov and Zuccarello are usually on the same line because they work well together, but this season it has often appeared to be a contest to see which one can pass more often and, thus, pass up scoring opportunities. Evason tried to provide a spark by putting Ryan Hartman at center with Kaprizov and Zuccarello in the third period on Tuesday but that didn’t help.

The hope has to be that Kaprizov returns to the more consistent and dynamic ways that he showed in winning the Calder Cup as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year last season. While he’s tied with Hartman for the team lead with 11 points in 15 games, Kaprizov only has three goals, is a club-worst minus-4 and far too often has looked like a passenger on a team in which he’s expected to be the star.

Kaprizov, 24, spent the offseason watching his agent attempt to play hardball in contract negotiations before finally agreeing to a five-year, $45 million deal just before training camp. There has been talk about the fact teams are focusing on him, but that’s the case with every star player and, as Evason said after the Sharks loss, opponents began focusing on him last season once he established himself as a dynamic player.

Where has that player gone? Evason is trying to find out and maybe taking Zuccarello away from him will serve as a wake-up call.