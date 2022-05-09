Zulgad’s Roundup: Wild’s power play hasn’t provided any playoff payoff against Blues

May 6, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the second period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild and St. Louis Blues’ first-round playoff series is tied at two games apiece, but if Minnesota wants to win the best-of-seven series and make any type of playoff run, its power play is going to have to start producing.

Despite having skilled players such as Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello on the first unit, the Wild have only scored twice in 17 power-play opportunities in the first four games. Both of those goals came as the Wild went 2-for-3 with the man advantage in Game 2. Otherwise, the Wild are 0-for-14.

This isn’t a new problem for the Wild, but it is now a huge issue for a team that general manager Bill Guerin positioned to win multiple series’ by making key deals at the NHL trade deadline in late March. The Wild finished 18th in the regular-season with a 20.5 percentage on the power play. But its failure against a Blues penalty kill that ranked fifth in the NHL during the regular season (84.1 percent) means the Wild is currently at 11.8 percent.

How bad is that? The Philadelphia Flyers had the worst power play in the league during the regular season and they scored at a 12.6 percent clip.

It only makes matters worse that the Blues are 5-for-18 on the power play, putting them at 27.8 percent, or above their regular-season success of 27 percent. That was second in the NHL to Toronto’s 27.3 percent. St. Louis has converted on at least one power play in each of the first four games and had two goals with the man advantage in Game 1. Another goal in St. Louis’ 4-0 victory came just after a Wild player left the penalty box.

Wild coach Dean Evason likes consistency but you have to wonder if he will make any changes to the power-play unit in Game 5. Kaprizov, who has one of his five goals on the power play in this series, led Minnesota with 14 power-play goals in the regular season. Joel Eriksson Ek, who centers the top unit, was second with 12.

The top power play also features Zuccarello, Fiala and defenseman Jared Spurgeon. Considering Fiala’s struggles against the Blues (one assist in four games), he could be a candidate to be moved to the second power play and replaced by a guy like big winger Marcus Foligno. Foligno is no stranger to doing the dirty work and his presence in front of the net could cause problems for Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. Foligno scored five of his 23 goals this season on the power play.

One of the Wild’s biggest problems is that their skill players tend to try to make the perfect play and overpass the puck instead of getting it on goal and looking for rebounds. Foligno brings a lot of things to the Wild but trying to make fancy plays isn’t one of them.