Zulgad’s Roundup: Wild’s success should result in significant payday for coach Dean Evason

Nov 26, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason looks on during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Wild general manager Bill Guerin will not only have to address the contracts of a few players after this season. The two-year deal Dean Evason received when he had the interim label removed from his coaching title in July 2020 also will expire after the season.

Evason was named the interim coach in February 2020 after Bruce Boudreau was fired and went 8-4 before the pandemic put the season on pause. Guerin had planned to conduct a search for Boudreau’s replacement but was impressed by Evason and decided to stick with him. Evason led the Wild in the 24-team tournament that was part of the NHL’s return-to-play in Edmonton. Minnesota won the opener before being eliminated by Vancouver in the qualifying round.

I questioned whether picking Evason without conducting a search was a good idea, but he has made Guerin look like a genius. Evason guided the Wild into the playoffs last season — they lost to Vegas in seven games in the first round — and was a finalist for the Jack Adams award as NHL coach of the year.

This season, Evason has the Wild atop the Central Division and tied for the Western Conference lead in points with 35. The Wild’s 92 goals are tied for second-most in the league and they had won six in a row entering Tuesday night’s game in Edmonton.

Guerin gets a lot of the credit for the Wild’s success. He has reshaped the roster and was willing to buyout Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to get a fresh start on and off the ice. But Evason is doing a fantastic job and will be rewarded for it. He deserves a significant raise and his next contract figures to be in the range of four years instead of two.

When will this happen? Guerin and Evason both played in the NHL and were team-first guys. That means neither is going to sweat the coach’s contract during the season. Don’t be surprised if nothing is made official until after the Wild season is complete.