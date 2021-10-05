Zulgad’s Roundup: Will Anthony Barr’s long absence really come to an end on Sunday?

Nov 25, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) reacts after making a play during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

While Mike Zimmer said he thinks Anthony Barr will return for the Vikings game Sunday against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium, the reality is the team clearly expected the veteran linebacker to be on the field a few weeks ago. That’s the only reason they didn’t put him on injured reserve after he missed most of training camp because of a knee issue.

Placing Barr on IR would have sidelined him for three weeks and cleared a roster spot, but the Vikings thought he would return either in Week 2 at Arizona or Week 3 against Seattle. Instead, Barr has yet to play and the Vikings have won only once in four games.

There are many who think the Vikings should have let Barr sign with the Jets as a free agent in 2019 instead of allowing him to return at the last minute, but Zimmer always has valued what Barr brings to his defense and that’s why the Vikings again kept him last March on a restructured deal instead of releasing him.

The Vikings were trying to free-up salary cap space and Barr agreed to a reported reduction from $12.9 million to $10 million in salary and bonuses with a fully guaranteed base salary of $9.4 million. Barr has $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses so by not playing he is costing himself money. He also has a $100,000 workout bonus.

Zimmer saying he thinks Barr will make his season debut on Sunday — it would be his first game since Week 2 of last year when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle against Indianapolis — is interesting because the coach usually takes a wait-and-see approach with injured players.

Barr’s restructured contract has given him reason to be cautious with trying to play through injury. He was originally signed through 2023, but now will be a free agent after this season.

Zimmer’s desire to get Barr back on the field has grown as the Vikings defense has fallen to 25th in the NFL against the run. Minnesota has given up 135.5 yards per game and more than 100 yards to each team it has faced. The Browns rushed for a season-high 184 yards on Sunday. Barr had been listed as questionable for that game but many expected he would play.

So will Barr return against the Lions? Ultimately, that will be up to him.