Zulgad’s Roundup: Wolves trade targets could include Montrezl Harrell and Thaddeus Young

Feb 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) is assessed a technical foul after arguing a call against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves are unlikely to make a major deal before the NBA trade deadline at 2 p.m. on Thursday, but SKOR North Scoopmaster Darren (Doogie) Wolfson said there is interest in Washington Wizards backup center Montrezl Harrell.

Sachin Gupta, the Wolves’ executive vice president of basketball operations, is looking for a rebounding presence and a player that would enable Karl-Anthony Towns more freedom on the floor. The Wolves also are reportedly interested in bringing back forward Thaddeus Young, who is with the Spurs. The Suns have inquired about the 33-year-old as well.

HoopsHype reported that exploratory talks between the Wolves and Spurs focused on Taurean Prince and a second-round pick going to San Antonio. Prince sprained his left ankle in the Wolves’ victory over Detroit on Sunday at Target Center.

The 6-foot-7 Harrell, who is averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 46 games, reached a breaking point with his current team after Washington’s 15-point blowout loss on Saturday to the Suns. It was the Wizards’ seventh loss in their past eight games. “It sucks, bro,” the 28-year-old told reporters. “That’s the mood of the team. It (expletive) sucks.”

Wolfson mentioned last week that the Wolves also were interested in Boston guard Marcus Smart but it didn’t look as if there would be a fit between the teams. One player certain to be included in such a trade would be Malik Beasley, who had 20 points off the bench Sunday as he made 5-of-9 three-pointers.

Beasley has struggled with his shooting coming off the bench at times this season, and it has been reported that if a team was willing to part with a first-round pick that Gupta might be open to moving the veteran. Beasley is averaging 12.3 points this season in 53 games and only 10 starts. He is shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range, his lowest percentage since his second NBA season when he was with Denver (34.1).