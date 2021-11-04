Zulgad’s Roundup: Would Mike Zimmer consider replacing Klint Kubiak as Vikings’ player-caller?

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak watches pregame warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Vikings expressed confidence in their offseason plan to rebuild the defense in part because the offense had been so successful in 2020. The Vikings finished fourth in total offense (393.3 yards per game) and 11th in scoring (26.6 points per game). Minnesota remains a Top 10 team in total offense this season, ranking seventh with an average of 394.7 yards per game, but the most important number, the scoring offense, has sunk to 18th (23.3 points) under first-year coordinator Klint Kubiak.

That drop is one of the reasons the Vikings are sitting at 3-4 entering Sunday’s game in Baltimore. Kubiak, 34, replaced his father, Gary, as the Vikings’ coordinator after last season and is calling plays for the first time in his coaching career. Minnesota’s offense has been fantastic at the beginning of games, when it’s running the package of plays that have been scripted during the week, but after that there has been a drop off that includes questionable play-calling decisions.

Kirk Cousins’ 20-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen on Sunday against Dallas marked the sixth consecutive game in which the Vikings have gotten points on their opening drive. Four of those drives have resulted in Cousins throwing a touchdown pass. But the Vikings didn’t score a touchdown after that in a 20-16 loss to the Cowboys.

As far as the questionable decisions, the top one might be how much the younger Kubiak has gone away from the play-action pass. The Vikings were eighth in the NFL last season under Gary Kubiak, running play action 29 percent of the time. This season they have dropped to 29th. Considering Cousins thrives when play action is used, and the Vikings have Dalvin Cook and very capable backup in Alexander Mattison in their backfield, deciding to dramatically reduce play action seems unwise.

Coach Mike Zimmer talked about having his offensive staff do a self-scout during the week leading up to a 34-28 overtime victory at Carolina. Combine that with the fact the Vikings had a bye the following week, giving everyone more time to dissect the offensive system, and the lack of execution against the Cowboys gets even more alarming.

The Vikings had three consecutive series in the second half Sunday that went three-and-out and gained a total of 14 yards. Minnesota took a 16-13 lead on a drive that began at its own 26-yard line with 8 minutes, 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter and got all the way to the Dallas 4.

Three penalties on the Cowboys — one for roughing the passer and two for unnecessary roughness — helped put the ball at the 4 but Cook lost 4 yards on a rushing attempt, Mattison lost 3 after a reception and Cousins’ 6-yard pass to Thielen only put the ball at the Dallas 5. Instead of a touchdown, the Vikings had to settle for a 24-yard field goal from Greg Joseph.

The Cowboys put together their game-winning drive on the next possession. And this isn’t even getting into the fact that standout receiver Justin Jefferson somehow managed to be targeted only four times, catching two passes, or one fewer than fullback C.J. Ham.

With Zimmer on the hot seat, you have to wonder if he would make a move to try to jump start the offense and get more consistency? He already has Klint Kubiak scripting the opening drive of the second half but that hasn’t worked. Zimmer’s patience with offense never has been high and Kubiak is his sixth offensive coordinator since taking over in 2014.

If the Vikings again come out hot on Sunday and then falter, it will be interesting to see if Zimmer sticks with the status quo or looks to make some type of change with the play calling.