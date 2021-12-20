Zulgad’s Roundup:Could Vikings be looking at Pete Carroll to take over, if he leaves Seattle?

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Would the Vikings consider replacing 65-year-old Mike Zimmer as coach with 70-year-old Pete Carroll? In the “Don’t Print That” portion of Charley Walters’ recent column in the Pioneer Press, the third item read: “Although he’s 70 years old, there’s new buzz that if Pete Carroll doesn’t return as coach of the Seahawks, the Vikings would be a real possibility.”

Walters, the longtime news and notes sports columnist at the PP, definitely picked up this “buzz” from a source and it appears Vikings owners Zgyi and Mark Wilf are intrigued by the possibility of hiring Carroll, assuming he parts ways with the Seahawks after 12 seasons, nine playoff appearances, two Super Bowls and one championship. Seattle is 5-8 this season, but hasn’t finished below .500 under Carroll since he went 7-9 in each of his first two seasons (2010 and 2011).

Carroll, a Vikings assistant from 1985 to 1990, shares similarities with Zimmer that might not excite Vikings fans. He has a background in defense and is known for being fond of the running game. But what the Wilfs might like is that while Carroll is older than Zimmer he is seen as less of a grumpy old man. The personality difference likely would be the reason that, if Zimmer is fired and Carroll leaves Seattle, the Wilfs could look to make this a homecoming for a guy who worked for Bud Grant and Jerry Burns and was a candidate to become the Vikings coach in 1992.

The hope would be that Carroll could take many of the pieces from this current Vikings team and get more out of them than Zimmer has been able to so far this season.